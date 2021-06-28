Fire rips through Salt Lake City apartment building

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Fire officials say a five-alarm fire ripped through a Salt Lake City apartment building early Monday morning, causing extensive damage. Salt Lake City Fire Capt.

Tony Stowe says there were no major injuries or deaths reported at the six-story building in downtown Salt Lake City.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and were later released.

Stowe says some residents ran down the halls and banged on doors to wake up their neighbors and warn them.

Fire officials say it is too early to determine the cause of the blaze.