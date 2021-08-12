Salt Lake County council votes to overturn school mask order

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Salt Lake County Council has overturned a school mask order for kids under 12 that the county’s top health official issued this week as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads. The Republican-controlled council in Utah’s most populous county voted to cheers from a large, unmasked crowd of parents and students Thursday. Salt Lake County Health Director Angela Dunn released a statement reiterating her belief that masks are the best way to protect children who aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. She also urged parents and teachers to lead by example and continue wearing masks indoors.