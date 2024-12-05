Doctors say Lori Vallow Daybell is mentally competent for trial in Arizona

PHOENIX (KIFI) - Doctors said Lori Vallow-Daybell is deemed mentally competent to stand trial in her Arizona murder case.

During a Rule 11 hearing on Thursday, doctors stated Vallow-Daybell is mentally fit. The state did not object to the findings and her trial can proceed.

A status conference is set for Friday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 a.m. local time.

According to Fox 10 in Phoenix, Vallow-Daybell insisted on representing herself in trial, but has refused to show up in court at times. That is why hearings were held to determine if she is mentally competent to stand trial.

Vallow-Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill her former former husband, Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow-Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without parole in Idaho for killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell. Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell, Lori's current husband.

Vallow-Daybell's trial is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2025, in Arizona.