Lori Vallow tells judge she’s ready for trial

PHOENIX (KIFI) - Lori Vallow appeared in a Phoenix courtroom for a status conference Friday, January 10, 2025.

Vallow is accused of conspiring to commit the murder of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow is representing herself in her upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin March 31.

Vallow asked the State to produce evidence she believes she has not received.

"The acid test of this prosecution is not a matter of determining if the defendant is guilty of the crimes of the defendant is charged, but rather, was any crime even committed?" Vallow said in court. "And where is this evidence that this defense has yet to find any evidence of a conspiracy? In the 100,939 pages that have been turned over by the state, the state does not get to say, like they did in their last motion to us in their last answer to say, oh, we gave you over 100,000 pages, so that ought to keep you busy. That's not how it works. These are serious charges, and these are serious consequences for these charges," she said.

"Since our trial begins in 76 days from today. I would also ask that they would pare down their witness list to these witnesses that will actually be testifying so that the defense can conduct productive interviews," Lori said.

Lori filed two more motions with the judge. The judge didn't say what the motions were about, but they would be filed with the court.

Lori said she was ready for her trial to begin on March 31. A management conference is scheduled for March 18th.

You can watch the court hearing above.