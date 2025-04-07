WATCH LIVE: Lori Vallow Daybell trial opening statements begin Monday

PHOENIX (KIFI)—Lori Vallow Daybell is set to face another trial on Monday, April 7, 2025. Daybell is accused of conspiring to murder her ex-husband, Charles Vallow. Her brother, Alex Cox, killed him but claimed self-defense.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Daybell for her alleged role in the planning of the murder.

She will represent herself in court but has a team of legal advisers who can step in and take over her defense if needed.

According to the court, Vallow Daybell will be allowed to wear civilian clothing without handcuffs or leg restraints. She will also be wearing a stun belt, which can give her sudden jolts should she try to run.

The trial is expected to last six weeks. The jury includes 13 men and 3 women.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. That case will be tried separately.

Daybell is already serving a life sentence for the killing of her two youngest children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

The jury trial will begin at 10:30 a.m. PDT (11:30 a.m. MDT). Per the judge’s order, the trial's live stream will be delayed by 30 minutes.