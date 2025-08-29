Skip to Content
Wildfire

Firefighters gain ground on Dollar Lake Fire, evacuations remain in place

Firefighting planes dousing flames on the Dollar Lake fire with water and slurry on 8/24/25
USFS
Firefighting planes dousing flames on the Dollar Lake fire with water and slurry on 8/24/25
By
today at 10:29 AM
Published 10:42 AM

SUBLETTE COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — Firefighters are making significant headway on the Dollar Lake Fire, which has grown to 13,449 acres and is now 22% contained. A new incident management team, Wyoming Team 2, will take command of the fire starting tomorrow at 7 a.m.

Yesterday, crews focused on strengthening containment lines on the west and north sides of the fire. On the south side, they successfully finalized defenses around the Red Cliff Bible Camp.

Evacuations

Despite this progress, some evacuation orders remain in effect. A five-mile radius around Dollar Lake in the Green Lakes area and Red Cliff Bible Camp in Cora, Wyoming, is still under a mandatory evacuation.

The following areas are under a "SET" evacuation status, meaning residents should be ready to leave at any time:

  • Moose Gypsum Road
  • Hill Road
  • Valley View Trail
  • Hecox Road
  • Pine Drive
  • Rock Creek Road
  • Brookie Lane
  • White Point Road
  • Rainbow Drive
  • Trout Drive
  • Cutthroat Drive
  • River Road
  • Cattle Drive Lane
  • Terrace Drive
  • Half-way Drive
  • Galley Lane
  • All residents living along US Hwy 352 South to Richard Lane.

Additionally, residents in the Kendall Valley area are on "READY" status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

For the safety of the public and fire crews, the Bridger-Teton National Forest has issued a closure order for the area around the fire, including the Green River Lakes Road.

Article Topic Follows: Wildfire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content