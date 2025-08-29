Firefighters gain ground on Dollar Lake Fire, evacuations remain in place

SUBLETTE COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — Firefighters are making significant headway on the Dollar Lake Fire, which has grown to 13,449 acres and is now 22% contained. A new incident management team, Wyoming Team 2, will take command of the fire starting tomorrow at 7 a.m.

Yesterday, crews focused on strengthening containment lines on the west and north sides of the fire. On the south side, they successfully finalized defenses around the Red Cliff Bible Camp.

Evacuations

Despite this progress, some evacuation orders remain in effect. A five-mile radius around Dollar Lake in the Green Lakes area and Red Cliff Bible Camp in Cora, Wyoming, is still under a mandatory evacuation.

The following areas are under a "SET" evacuation status, meaning residents should be ready to leave at any time:

Moose Gypsum Road

Hill Road

Valley View Trail

Hecox Road

Pine Drive

Rock Creek Road

Brookie Lane

White Point Road

Rainbow Drive

Trout Drive

Cutthroat Drive

River Road

Cattle Drive Lane

Terrace Drive

Half-way Drive

Galley Lane

All residents living along US Hwy 352 South to Richard Lane.

Additionally, residents in the Kendall Valley area are on "READY" status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

For the safety of the public and fire crews, the Bridger-Teton National Forest has issued a closure order for the area around the fire, including the Green River Lakes Road.