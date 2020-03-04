Wyoming court orders return of $470K seized in traffic stop

Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Supreme Court has ordered state authorities to return $470,000 police seized during a traffic stop.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the court ruled the state attorney general’s office violated Robert Miller’s right to due process under the U.S. Constitution by waiting nine months from the date of the traffic stop to file a civil case.

Authorities say the money was seized from the Illinois man in 2013 on Interstate 80.

A Wyoming highway patrolman found manila envelopes filled with cash in Miller's vehicle.

Miller was never charged with a crime in connection with the traffic stop.