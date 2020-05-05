Body of man missing in Wyoming canyon found in canal

Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - The body of a man missing in a Wyoming canyon has been found.

Fifty-year-old Michael Alan Shotts went missing in Shoshone Canyon just west of Cody on Saturday, after posting on Facebook to ask friends about a type of snake he had found.

His body was found in a head gate in the Heart Mountain Canal north of town Tuesday, Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston tells the Cody Enterprise.

The canal flows through part of the area where Shotts was believed to have been. Park County Search and Rescue found Shotts' two dogs near his truck in the canyon Sunday.

Relatives were notified of his death.