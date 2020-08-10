Boy, 7, missing after dad found dead in Wyoming reservoir

Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Searchers continued to look for a 7-year-old boy Monday, two days after finding his father dead in a submerged all-terrain vehicle in southwestern Wyoming.

A witness told investigators the pair rode the vehicle away from a campsite near Flaming Gorge Reservoir around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and didn't return.

Sheriff's officials got a call about the missing father and son Friday evening. Divers found the vehicle containing the body of the 34-year-old Rock Springs man in the reservoir Saturday morning, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities recovered the vehicle beneath a 200-foot cliff in the Firehole Canyon area.

Sheriff's officials withheld the names of the two, saying they continued to investigate.