Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Wyoming reservoir

Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The body of a missing 7-year-old boy was found Tuesday after he had been missing since last Thursday, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The boy and his father went missing last Thursday after departing their campsite at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, police said.

"Sometimes horrific and unexplained things happen to otherwise good people who just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle said in a statement. "Our hearts hurt for this family, but we find solace in being able to provide them with the closure they deserve."

Police say they learned the father and son had left the campsite on an ATV around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the Star-Tribune reported.

Police found an oil slick and debris floating in the water below a 250-foot (76 meter) cliff on Saturday. Divers found a submerged ATV and recovered the body of a man who matched the description of the missing father. A body that matched the description of the missing boy was found two days later. Neither was identified.