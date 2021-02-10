Skip to Content
Grant to help Jackson firefighters

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jackson Hole Fire/EMS has been awarded a $15,000 donation from the Karl M. Johnson Foundation in Jackson. 

Battalion Chief Brian Coe said the donation is earmarked for additional hand-held radios and pediatric medical training.

“Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is extremely grateful for the donation from the Karl M. Johnson foundation,” said Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Battalion Chief Brian Coe. “The donation will be spent on critical radios for firefighters, either replacing an old radio or providing a radio to a firefighter who never had one.”

The Karl M. Johnson Foundation was founded by a Jackson Hole native who left all his assets to the foundation to benefit the community.

