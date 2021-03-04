Grand Teton boat permits move to online system, permit fee increases

Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Boaters to Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway will have the option to purchase their park boating permits online beginning Tuesday, April 6.

The new online mail-order system will improve the visitor experience by allowing boaters to plan ahead and have their permit mailed directly to them within two weeks.

The system allows for contactless ordering and will provide an opportunity for the park to share educational materials with visitors prior to their arrival.

The park will continue to issue boating permits during summer operations at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center and Colter Bay Visitor Center permit desks.

Permits are required for all boats including stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), kayaks and canoes.

The cost for a 2021 Grand Teton National Park boat permit increased to $17 for non-motorized boats and $56 for motorized boats.

Boat permit fees help offset the costs associated with waterway patrols, aquatic invasive species inspections and transition to online services.

Before launching in the park, ensure that you have:

A Grand Teton National Park boat permit sticker. All boats, including stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), must stop for an inspection if they pass an open inspection station, even if they have been inspected previously. Inspection stations are located at Moose and Moran entrance areas during summer operations in Grand Teton. Boats last launched out of state or in a mussel-infested waterbody in the last 30 days are required to undergo an inspection. Before launching in the park, the vessel must be inspected or have valid proof of inspection since last launched. A Wyoming State Aquatic Invasive Species decal, which can be purchased online from a variety of local vendors.

Everyone is reminded to do their part to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Those who recreate on park waters have a responsibility to clean, drain, and dry all equipment that comes in contact with water, such as boats and wading and fishing gear, before recreating in the park.

All vessels must carry USCG approved personal flotation devices (PFDs) of the appropriate size for each person on board. Passengers under 13 years of age must wear a PFD.