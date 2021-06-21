Permitting to begin for 100-turbine Wyoming wind farm

Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Construction of a southeastern Wyoming wind farm could start as soon as 2023 after permitting begins this summer.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the Rock Creek Wind Project south of Rock River will have around 100 turbines standing close to 600 feet tall.

The wind farm would be able to generate up to 590 megawatts, or enough power for roughly 675,000 average-sized homes.

Chicago-based Invenergy seeks to build the wind farm mainly on private land straddling the Albany and Carbon county lines.

The project would require about 350 construction jobs and 20-30 full-time jobs once operational, possibly by the end of 2024.