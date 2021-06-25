Will Wyoming do enough to limit evictions?

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Tenant protections set to expire July 31 raise concerns that many Wyoming residents who can't cover their rent will face eviction.

As of January, Wyoming had an estimated 23,515 households eligible for help with rental arrears totaling around $40 million.

The federal government has given Wyoming $200 million to help such families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, landlords who get funding through the state Emergency Rental Assistance Program agree not to pursue evictions.

While many evictions aren’t going ahead while landlords get help, that could change once the eviction moratorium ends.

Almost 1 in 4 Wyoming renters surveyed worry they will face eviction soon.