Wyoming state trooper injured, suspect dead after traffic stop gunfire exchange

Wyoming

LANDER, Wyo. (KIFI) - A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper is seriously injured and a suspect is dead after a traffic stop around 3:26 p.m. Friday.

The incident occurred on Sinks Canyon Road in Lander, Wyoming.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop, and moments into the stop, the trooper and suspect exchanged gunfire.

The trooper was injured, and the suspect is deceased.

The details of the investigation are still emerging.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the investigation as the standard operating procedure for all WHP officer-involved shootings.