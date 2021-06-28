Virtual meeting set on Hoback Junction nitrate investigation

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) –The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Teton County and the Teton Conservation District will host a virtual meeting on July 8 to discuss an ongoing investigation into the Hoback Junction area nitrate levels.

"Attending this presentation will allow interested parties to learn about the proposed projectscop e, current project activities, and allow for public input into the information being used or reviewed for the investigation," said Carlin Girard, Teton Conservation District’s Water Resources Specialist & Associate Director. "This is the first and best opportunity for the public to learn, ask questions, and be involved in this phase of the project."

In June 2020, DEQ received a complaint and request to investigate the cause of groundwater contamination in the Hoback Junction area. The complaint specifically requested that the DEQ investigate and determine the cause(s) of nitrates in groundwater, which exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum contamination level of 10 mg/L. The groundwater in this area is used as a source of public and private drinking water. The project team is assembling available data and developing a site assessment report.

The meeting will discuss the project background, scope of work, ongoing work and associated challenges. Additionally, the public will be given an opportunity to provide comments and feedback to assist with the study.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 via Zoom. The public can access the Zoom room by clicking on the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86346741815. For call-in information, please visit here: https://www.tetonconservation.org/events.

“There’s been a lot of speculation on the cause of rising nitrate in the Hoback Junction groundwater. This investigation is intended to provide that answer with rigor, and help the community move forward in finding solutions” said Ted Van Holland, Environmental Permit Engineer for Teton County.