Wyoming governor, delegation plan to attend Enzi funeral

Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor and congressional delegation all plan to attend former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi’s funeral in Gillette on Friday.

The service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center.

A reception at the center will follow. Staff for Gov. Mark Gordon, Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Sen. John Barrasso tell the Casper Star-Tribune they plan to attend.

Enzi died July 26 after he broke his neck in a bicycle accident near his home in Gillette.

He was 77.

He served 24 years in the Senate, 10 in the Legislature and eight as Gillette’s mayor.