Wyoming governor, delegation plan to attend Enzi funeral
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor and congressional delegation all plan to attend former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi’s funeral in Gillette on Friday.
The service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center.
A reception at the center will follow. Staff for Gov. Mark Gordon, Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Sen. John Barrasso tell the Casper Star-Tribune they plan to attend.
Enzi died July 26 after he broke his neck in a bicycle accident near his home in Gillette.
He was 77.
He served 24 years in the Senate, 10 in the Legislature and eight as Gillette’s mayor.
