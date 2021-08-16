Grand Teton has record visitation in July

Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park statistics show July 2021 had the highest number of recreation visits on record for any single month in park history.

The park hosted an estimated 828,777 recreation visits in July 2021. This is a 9.7% increase from July 2020 (755,766 recreation visits) and a 6.8% increase from July 2019 (775,788 recreation visits).

July recreation visits over the last several years:

July 2021 828,777

July 2020 755,766* COVID-19 pandemic

July 2019 775,788

July 2018 795,725

July 2017 739,046

July 2016 758,253

Camping in the park increased 2.7% in July 2021 compared to July 2019, while backcountry camping increased 15.4%. Trail use in the park increased 21% in July 2021, compared to July 2019, on trails that use is counted.

Additional data on National Park Service visitor-use statistics is available HERE.

Park staff are collecting data and conducting studies to better understand changing visitation trends in Grand Teton National Park. Historically, July and August have been the busiest months of the year at the park.

Recent trends include increased visitation in the spring and fall.

In early August, Grand Teton hosted a workshop with Jackson Hole community leaders and organizations to see and experience current visitation trends at different areas in the park, including Lupine Meadows, Jenny Lake and String Lake. Participants had an opportunity to learn about how the park is working with universities and research organizations to study changing visitation. During the workshop community leaders shared and discussed their own experience with changing visitation in Jackson Hole. The park will continue to engage with the community and stakeholders.

Grand Teton National Park staff initiated several studies this summer regarding changing visitation, including visitor-use and experience studies at Colter Bay and Taggart and Lupine Meadow trailheads. These studies survey visitors in these areas to gain a better understanding of visitor demographics, visitor expectations, and more.

A transportation and visitor movement study was also initiated in late July and early August to gain a comprehensive understanding of transportation and visitor movement to, through, and within the park. This study will help park mangers understand the relationships among the number of vehicles entering the park and the levels of use at key areas within the park. Identifying common visitor traffic patterns and understanding how visitors disperse and move throughout the parks is also part of this study.

Researchers are surveying visitors and placing a variety of monitoring equipment in the park through midAugust.

