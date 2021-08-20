Yellowstone lifts fishing closure on rivers and streams

Wyoming

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park said the fishing closure on park rivers and streams has been lifted as of Friday.

Back in July, the park instituted a fishing closure as conditions at the time were stressful and even fatal for trout.

Park scientists have monitored flow and temperature data since the closure. Temperatures of Yellowstone's rivers and streams have cooled, and flows have improved. Water temperatures are now well below thermal thresholds for trout and flows are returning to long-term averages.

Anglers can resume fishing all day (sunrise to sunset) as specified in the Fishing Regulations booklet.