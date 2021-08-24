Majority of University of Wyoming students, staff vaccinated

Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Two-thirds of University of Wyoming students and almost 90% of employees report being vaccinated against COVID-19. The university says students and staff were surveyed anonymously as they were tested for COVID-19 in the days prior to Monday’s start of the fall semester. The university reported 72 active cases as of Monday, including 48 off-campus students. UW President Ed Seidel says the school will continue with an indoor mask mandate at least through Sept. 20. The university has not mandated vaccinations, but is encouraging it.