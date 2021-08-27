Wyoming native among Marines killed in Kabul

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Gordon has issued the following statement after learning a Marine from Wyoming was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire nation, thank Rylee for his service."

Upon learning that Rylee McCollum, a 2019 graduate of Jackson Hole High School, was one of the U.S. Marines killed, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow released the following statement:

“Saying that I am grateful for Rylee’s service to our country does not begin to encapsulate the grief and sadness I feel today as a mother and as an American. My heart and prayers are with Rylee’s family, friends, and the entire Jackson community. “We will find many ways to honor Rylee for this ultimate and untimely sacrifice in the coming months and years - but for now, my arms are wrapped around Rylee’s loved ones from afar and I pray they find some comfort.”

The entire TCSD family also released a statement:

"We send our deepest sympathies to his family, the friends he made in our community, and the staff who had the chance to work with Rylee. We honor and thank him for his service and are humbled by his ultimate sacrifice in protecting others."

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to remain at half-staff through Monday, August 30 in honor and memory of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum of Bondurant.

Flags are currently at half-staff to honor all U.S. service members and other victims of the attacks, and should remain at half-staff until sunset on August 30.

An additional flag notification will be distributed once funeral arrangements for McCollum have been announced.