Intermittent closures of Teton Park Road across Jackson Lake Dam

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Bureau of Reclamation, Upper Snake Field Office, is temporarily closing the Teton Park Road across the Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park on an intermittent basis beginning Tuesday, October 5 through Friday, October 29 to perform crane work on the dam.

Crane work will take place to set and move the bulkhead gate to inspect and perform maintenance work on multiple reservoir release gates at the Jackson Lake Dam.

The first two closures are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 6. Additional closures and timing will be dependent on maintenance requirements and weather conditions. Closures will occur on the Teton Park Road across Jackson Lake Dam between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, for a period of up to two hours for each closure. No evening or weekend work is planned at this time. When additional closures are scheduled, they will be communicated via Grand Teton National Park’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

During this time, travelers will not be able to make a through-trip on the Teton Park Road. Those wishing to access the northern part of Grand Teton or Yellowstone National Park may want to take U.S. Highway 89/191/287. Access to the Snake River, including the boat launch and fishing area below the dam will be available north of Jackson Lake Dam during this time.

Variable message boards advising visitors of the closures will be operational 24 hours in advance, staged at Jackson Lake Junction and near Signal Mountain Lodge. Flaggers will staff hard closures north of Jackson Lake Dam and south of Catholic Bay Picnic Area.

Further information about this maintenance work can be obtained from Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field Office by contacting Keith Brooks at (208) 678-0461.

Work schedules may change, or be delayed, due to weather conditions, equipment malfunction, or other extenuating circumstances.