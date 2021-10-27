Bear 399 problems

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - Federal wildlife officials are asking people living in Teton County, Wyo. to do all they can to not provide food to bears.

Recently, Bear 399 and her four cubs have been spotted in the area and were getting food rewards.

Bear 399 and her cubs are some of them most well known bears in the area, and officials say if they continue to get food rewards, there could be an increase in human bear encounters.

That could lead to the bears having to be killed, and that is something wildlife officials do not want to have happen.