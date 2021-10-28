Wildlife is active near Grand Teton roads, be vigilant while driving

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Park officials ask visitors and local residents to practice vigilance while driving in Grand Teton National Park.

In the last two weeks alone, five bison, one elk, one mule deer, one pronghorn, one coyote and one wolf pup were hit and killed by vehicles traveling on park roads.

Seeing wildlife in their natural habitat is one of the many unique opportunities that make Grand Teton National Park a special, awe-inspiring place. Motorists can do their part to protect and preserve these animals by slowing down and using caution while driving.

For many animals, fall is a time of migration which means animals may be more active near park roadways and can cross the roads unexpectedly. Days become shorter as fall transitions to winter. Drivers should use caution and slow down, especially at dawn, dusk, and during the night when visibility is reduced.

Visitors and local residents should obey posted speed limits and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles. Please follow the nighttime speed limit of 45 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 26/89/191. The reduced speed limit gives drivers and wildlife more time to react.

In addition, drivers should pay close attention while driving on park roads. Many animals are good at hiding along roadsides and it is important to be aware that animals are around, even when you do not see them. Speeding is not the only cause of wildlife collisions. Park wildlife are often hit because drivers are not paying attention to their surroundings.

When an animal is hit, wildlife management staff are sent to respond. Depending on the circumstances, this pulls staff members away from their other duties for a considerable amount of time in order to perform carcass removal, biological sampling, and clean up. This directly impacts park staff’s ability to protect other wildlife.

Around 75—100 large animals are hit by vehicles annually in Grand Teton. You can save a life by slowing down, driving 45 at night and being alert on park roads.