Busy Wyoming airport serving parks to close for runway work

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s busiest airport will close for more than two months next year during a $42 million runway reconstruction project.

Jackson Hole Airport in the southern end of Grand Teton is the only major U.S. commercial airport surrounded by a national park.

The airport brings visitors to Grand Teton and Yellowstone and the area’s ski resorts.

The airport will close in mid-April for 78 days, from the relatively quiet spring season until well into the busy summer season.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports federal funding will pay for the project.

Northwestern Wyoming has been busy with tourism.

Yellowstone and Grand Teton both broke visitor records this year.