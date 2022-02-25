Gordon appoints new District Court Judge for Fourth Judicial District

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Darci Phillips to be a District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District serving Sheridan County.

Phillips’ appointment fills the vacancy left by Judge John Fenn, who was appointed to a seat on the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Phillips is currently a partner with Davis & Cannon, LLP, where she has practiced since 2018. Prior to joining the firm she worked for nearly 10 years as a deputy county and prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County. She earned Bachelors degrees in Business Administration and Economics at the University of Wyoming, where she was a member of the Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team from 1999-2003. She is a graduate of the University of Wyoming College of Law where she was named the Peter C. Maxfield Most Outstanding Graduating Student.

“Darci’s broad legal background in both complex civil litigation and criminal matters, and her experience in the Sheridan County attorney’s office will serve her well on the bench,” Governor Gordon said.

“I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Gordon to serve as Sheridan’s next District Court Judge. I have big shoes to fill in replacing Judge (now Justice) Fenn, and I will strive to perform my judicial responsibilities for the people of Sheridan with the same dedication and care that he consistently exhibited over the years,” Phillips said.