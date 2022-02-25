Governor Gordon appoints state engineer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Brandon Gebhart as Wyoming State Engineer.

Gebhart was appointed interim State Engineer in December and previously served as the Director of the Wyoming Water Development Office.

The State Engineer serves as the chief water official in the state and is responsible for the general supervision of Wyoming’s waters, including technical, policy and regulatory matters concerning its beneficial use.

Gebhart is a native of Wheatland, Wyoming and has spent more than 20 years in consulting engineering, primarily working in the field of water resources. He earned a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Wyoming and is a licensed Professional Engineer.

“Brandon is the right person for this job: he has an outstanding technical background in water resources and civil engineering; a firsthand understanding of Wyoming water issues; and brings a can-do attitude that supports the needs of Wyoming’s water users,” Governor Gordon said. “In this day and age, to serve as Wyoming State Engineer requires a unique set of skills. I am proud to welcome Brandon to lead the way and protect Wyoming’s water interests.”

“It is an honor to be asked to serve as the State Engineer,” Gebhart said. “These are very interesting times and I am excited to be a part of helping Wyoming continue to use and develop our water resources.”

Gebhart’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Wyoming Senate, with a term that runs through February 28, 2023.