Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Ally retires

CROOK COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently celebrated the retirement of K-9 Ally.

K-9 Ally was assigned to Trooper Underberg in the Crook County area.

Since 2014, Ally has been directly involved in the seizure of over 2,425 pounds of marijuana, 32.3 grams of cocaine, 34.25 pounds of methamphetamine, .5 grams of heroin, 9.7 grams of other illegal narcotics and one gun. K-9 Ally was also instrumental in confiscating illicit funds generated from the trafficking of drugs of over $644,901.00 of U.S. Currency and was deployed 321 times.

Two years ago, K-9 Ally and her handler were struck by a passing motorist while working a crash. K-9 Ally suffered numerous injuries but showed her resilience to come back to work after healing.

K-9 Ally had an exceptional career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol and will most definitely enjoy her retirement with the Underberg family.