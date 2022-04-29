TCSP celebrates Class of 2022 with $900,000 in scholarships

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Teton County Scholarship Program (TCSP) announced its 2022 winners at Scholarship Night on April 26. This year, 144 students from across Teton County applied for 66 scholarships sponsored by generous local donors. More than $900,000 was awarded to Teton County high school seniors.

“I continue to be amazed and inspired by the generosity of our community, thank you doesn't seem quite adequate. The support of local donors help students transition into their new and exciting post-secondary worlds knowing that we are all supporting them each step of the way," Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman said. "These scholarships make a difference for our students being able to dream big, and we look forward to seeing where they will go!”

TCSP is administered by the Fund for Public Education and the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, in partnership with TCSD#1. It is open to all graduating high school seniors in Teton County, including home-schooled students.

Local donors came together to provide funding for 255 individual TCSP awards. The awards celebrate student achievements ranging from academics to athletics to community service to resilience in the face of adversity.

“The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole is so grateful for this effective and important partnership and is committed to the bright futures of the graduates of the Class of 2022. We believe in the power of support at the right time,” Community Foundation of Jackson Hole President Laurie Andrews said. “We applaud all that these seniors have accomplished over the past four years and wish them the best as they spread their wings.”

2022 TCSP Awards

Allan D. Owens Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by Owens Orthodontics): Riley McFarland

Riley McFarland American Legion Post of Jackson Hole Scholarship (sponsored by American Legion Post 43 of Jackson Hole): Phoebe Alva Rosa, Henry Berezay, William Carlson, Eugene Crain Evenson, Caroline Fouras, Arion Newman

Phoebe Alva Rosa, Henry Berezay, William Carlson, Eugene Crain Evenson, Caroline Fouras, Arion Newman Archie and Lois (Kemper) Jurich Family Scholarship (sponsored by the Kemper Jurich Family): Carter Watsabaugh

Carter Watsabaugh Art Association of Jackson Hole Myles Borshell Scholarship (sponsored by the Art Association of Jackson Hole): Dilan Tzompa Perez

Dilan Tzompa Perez Bank of Jackson Hole Art Scholarship (sponsored by Bank of Jackson Hole): Phoebe Alva Rosa, Grace Curran, Stella Vickland-Davis

Phoebe Alva Rosa, Grace Curran, Stella Vickland-Davis Bill Holda Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by the Moran Volunteer Firefighters Association): Riley McFarland, Carter Worcester

Riley McFarland, Carter Worcester Billy Frank Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by the Frank Family): Phoebe Alva Rosa, Grace Curran, Audrey Fouras, Kate Frederick, Hannah Freeze, Beckett Lucas-Griffin, Morgan May, Kai McClennen, Marisol Mendoza, Sebastian Ortega, Colin Reese, Bridger Stiles

Phoebe Alva Rosa, Grace Curran, Audrey Fouras, Kate Frederick, Hannah Freeze, Beckett Lucas-Griffin, Morgan May, Kai McClennen, Marisol Mendoza, Sebastian Ortega, Colin Reese, Bridger Stiles Billy Frank Memorial Speech and Debate Award (sponsored by an Anonymous Donor): Lily Briggs

Brian Chamberland Memorial Golf Scholarship (sponsored by Raymond Chamberland): Ethan Holmes

Ethan Holmes Buffalo Valley Award (sponsored by Buffalo Valley Scholarship Fund): Riley McFarland, Carter Worcester

Riley McFarland, Carter Worcester Charles Reid Schouboe Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by the Schouboe Lopeman Family): Bailey Chamberland

Bailey Chamberland The Club at 3 Creek Scholarship (sponsored by The Club at 3 Creek): Belen Carrillo Flores, Mia Fishman, Yocelyn Morales Martinez, Jesica Tzompa Martinez, Brenda Vega Carrillo, Stella Vickland-Davis

The Club at 3 Creek Employee Scholarship (sponsored by The Club at 3 Creek): David Danby, Daniel Huerta Tzompa, Nathan Keipert, Morgan May

David Danby, Daniel Huerta Tzompa, Nathan Keipert, Morgan May Community Safety Network Peer Advocate Scholarship (sponsored by the Community Safety Network): Kate Frederick, Hannah Higgins

Kate Frederick, Hannah Higgins Crimestoppers Scholarship (sponsored by Jackson Hole Crimestoppers): Monica Almanza, Riley McFarland

Monica Almanza, Riley McFarland Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship (sponsored by The Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution): Henry Berezay, William Carlson, Mia Fishman, Kai McClennen, Ryan Ransom

Henry Berezay, William Carlson, Mia Fishman, Kai McClennen, Ryan Ransom Delta Kappa Gamma - Chi Chapter Scholarship (sponsored by the local Delta Kappa Gamma Chi Chapter): Leslie Garcia Cisneros

Leslie Garcia Cisneros Don Cushman Community Music Scholarship (sponsored by Jackson Hole Community Band): Augustus Moeller

Augustus Moeller Dunlap Construction Scholarship (sponsored by the Dunlap Construction and the Dunlap Family): Yael Romero Garcia

Yael Romero Garcia Erin’s Fund Scholarship (sponsored by Christine Goodman): Henry Berezay, Bailey Chamberland, Bethany Enriquez, Zaidee Smith

Henry Berezay, Bailey Chamberland, Bethany Enriquez, Zaidee Smith First in Family Jackson Hole Scholarship (sponsored by First in Family Jackson Hole Scholarship Fund): Belen Carrillo Flores, Nayeli Hernandez Lopez, Yocelyn Morales Martinez, Carlos Nava Gonzalez, Areli Roldan Rivera, Jesica Tzompa Martinez, Dilan Tzompa Perez

Belen Carrillo Flores, Nayeli Hernandez Lopez, Yocelyn Morales Martinez, Carlos Nava Gonzalez, Areli Roldan Rivera, Jesica Tzompa Martinez, Dilan Tzompa Perez Foster’s Outriders Vocational/Trade School Scholarship (sponsored by the Friess Family): Myles Bedolla, Zoya Lavroushin

Myles Bedolla, Zoya Lavroushin Future Old Bill Award (sponsored by the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole): Monica Almanza

Fuzzy Buddy Animal Welfare Scholarship (sponsored by an Anonymous Donor): Zoya Lavroushin

Zoya Lavroushin Geologists of Jackson Hole Earth Science Scholarship (sponsored by the Geologists of Jackson Hole): Leo Harland (2021 winner selected for a second year)

Girls Actively Participating (GAP!) Scholarship (sponsored by GAP!): Sofia Madera, Marisol Mendoza, Savannah Scholtens, Mildred Tzompa Vazquez

Sofia Madera, Marisol Mendoza, Savannah Scholtens, Mildred Tzompa Vazquez Grand Teton Lodge Company Conservation Scholarship (sponsored by Grand Teton Lodge Company): Riley McFarland, Bridger Stiles

Riley McFarland, Bridger Stiles Grand Teton Lodge Company Chef Robert Walton Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by Grand Teton Lodge Company): Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia Grand Teton Lodge Company Honorary Scholarship (sponsored by Grand Teton Lodge Company): William Carlson, Carter Worcester

William Carlson, Carter Worcester Hawtin Jorgensen Architects Scholarship (sponsored by Hawtin Jorgensen Architects): Audra Garcia Montiel

Audra Garcia Montiel Headwaters District Boy Scouts of America Scholarship (sponsored by the Jackson District of Boy Scouts of America): Henry Berezay, William Carlson, David Danby

Henry Berezay, William Carlson, David Danby Jackson Breakfast Rotary Club Scholarship (sponsored by Jackson Hole Breakfast Rotary Club): Betzabeth Beristain Aburto, Natasha Carrillo Sanchez, Belen Carrillo Flores, Juan Flores, Aldo Guerrero, Zoya Lavroushin, Yocelyn Morales Martinez, Gerardo Perez Flores, Yael Romero Garcia

Betzabeth Beristain Aburto, Natasha Carrillo Sanchez, Belen Carrillo Flores, Juan Flores, Aldo Guerrero, Zoya Lavroushin, Yocelyn Morales Martinez, Gerardo Perez Flores, Yael Romero Garcia Jackson Firefighters Association Scholarship (sponsored by the Jackson Firefighters Association): William Carlson, Riley McFarland, Carter Watsabaugh

William Carlson, Riley McFarland, Carter Watsabaugh Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce Maysie Reach Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce): Henry Berezay, Betzabeth Beristain Aburto, Jesiah Coates

Henry Berezay, Betzabeth Beristain Aburto, Jesiah Coates Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Ladies 18-Hole Golf Tournament Scholarship (sponsored by Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Ladies 18-Hole Golf Tournament): Maxwell French, Ethan Holmes

Maxwell French, Ethan Holmes Jackson Hole Jewish Community “Tikkun Olam” Scholarship (sponsored by the Jackson Hole Jewish Community): Kai McClennen, Carter Worcester

Kai McClennen, Carter Worcester Jackson Hole Jewish Community Maimonides Trade School or Apprenticeship Scholarship (sponsored by the Jackson Hole Jewish Community): Gerardo Perez Flores

Gerardo Perez Flores Jackson Hole Law Enforcement Career Program (sponsored by an Anonymous Donor): Edgar Mendoza Perez

Edgar Mendoza Perez Jackson Hole Lions Club Scholarship (sponsored by Jackson Hole Lions Club): Henry Menolascino, Stella Vickland-Davis

Henry Menolascino, Stella Vickland-Davis Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Scholarship (sponsored by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort): Nicholas Janssen, Kai McClennen, Arion Newman, Charles Stoessel

Nicholas Janssen, Kai McClennen, Arion Newman, Charles Stoessel Jackson Hole Performing Arts Scholarship (sponsored by the Jackson Hole Performing Arts Scholarship Fund): Oscar Erickson

Oscar Erickson Jackson Hole Ski Patrol Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by friends and family of the Jackson Hole Ski Patrol): Sam Crabtree, Audrey Fouras, Charlie Hoelscher, Will Johnson, Riley McFarland, Marisol Mendoza, Bridger Stiles, Sydney Wilmot

Sam Crabtree, Audrey Fouras, Charlie Hoelscher, Will Johnson, Riley McFarland, Marisol Mendoza, Bridger Stiles, Sydney Wilmot Jackson PFLAG Scholarship (sponsored by PFLAG of Jackson Hole): Jackson Fouras, Diana Moser, Henry Quinn

Jackson Fouras, Diana Moser, Henry Quinn James W. Edwards Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by Owens Family Dentistry): Anton Kudar

Anton Kudar Kiwanis Club of Jackson Hole Jim Kaye Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Jackson Hole): Sarah Robinson

Latina Leadership Scholarship (sponsored by the Fund for Public Education): Esbeidy Gamez, Nayeli Hernandez Lopez, Karen Sosa Hernandez

Levi Dowell Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by Anonymous Donors): Bailey Chamberland

Mariana Batson Augé Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by the Batson and Wheeler Families): Nayeli Hernandez Lopez

Nayeli Hernandez Lopez Nelson Engineering Scholarship (sponsored by Nelson Engineering): Ryan Ransom

Ryan Ransom NMWA Art Leadership Scholarship in Memory of Dick Jennings (sponsored by the National Museum of Wildlife Art): Harry Tebay

Harry Tebay Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #50 Youth Scholarship (sponsored by Jackson Hole Chapter #50 of the ORder of the Eastern Star): Natasha Carrillo Sanchez, Jesiah Coates

Natasha Carrillo Sanchez, Jesiah Coates Patricia Boda Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by St. John’s Health Foundation): Amy Gonzalez, Sarah Robinson, Jesica Tzompa Martinez

Amy Gonzalez, Sarah Robinson, Jesica Tzompa Martinez Rotary Club of Jackson Hole Scholarships (sponsored by the Rotary Lunch Club Foundation): Monica Almanza, Phoebe Alva Rosa, Henry Berezay, Bennett Blount, Brandon Brazil, Belen Carrillo Flores, Jamie Chatham, David Danby, Mia Fishman, Audrey Fouras, Caroline Fouras, Jackson Fouras, Kate Frederick, Maxwell French, Esbeidy Gamez, Caroline Girling, Virginia Girling, Nayeli Hernandez Lopez, Brooklyn Hills, Charlie Hoelscher, Beckett Lucas-Griffin, Sofia Madera, Morgan May, Kai McClennen, Riley McFarland, Augustus Moeller, Yocelyn Morales Martinez, Sebastian Ortega, Eddie Owens, Colin Reese, Sarah Robinson, Sarahi Roldan Vazquez, Yael Romero Garcia, Sarah Schweitzer, Samuel Scott, Zaidee Smith, Bridger Stiles, Fin Stinson, Jesica Tzompa Martinez, Dilan Tzompa Martinez, Stella Vickland-Davis, Skylar White, Sydney Wilmot

Monica Almanza, Phoebe Alva Rosa, Henry Berezay, Bennett Blount, Brandon Brazil, Belen Carrillo Flores, Jamie Chatham, David Danby, Mia Fishman, Audrey Fouras, Caroline Fouras, Jackson Fouras, Kate Frederick, Maxwell French, Esbeidy Gamez, Caroline Girling, Virginia Girling, Nayeli Hernandez Lopez, Brooklyn Hills, Charlie Hoelscher, Beckett Lucas-Griffin, Sofia Madera, Morgan May, Kai McClennen, Riley McFarland, Augustus Moeller, Yocelyn Morales Martinez, Sebastian Ortega, Eddie Owens, Colin Reese, Sarah Robinson, Sarahi Roldan Vazquez, Yael Romero Garcia, Sarah Schweitzer, Samuel Scott, Zaidee Smith, Bridger Stiles, Fin Stinson, Jesica Tzompa Martinez, Dilan Tzompa Martinez, Stella Vickland-Davis, Skylar White, Sydney Wilmot Rylee McCollum Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by Paul Keogh and friends): Monica Almanza, Fin Stinson

Monica Almanza, Fin Stinson Soroptimist International of Jackson Hole Scholarship (sponsored by the Jackson Women’s Soroptimist Club of Jackson Hole): Belen Carrillo Flores, Audrey Fouras, Rachel Klemmer

Belen Carrillo Flores, Audrey Fouras, Rachel Klemmer St. John’s Health Auxiliary Scholarship (sponsored by St. John’s Health Auxiliary Foundation) : Belen Carrillo Flores, Jesica Tzompa Martinez

: Belen Carrillo Flores, Jesica Tzompa Martinez Ted Jonke Memorial Soccer Scholarship (sponsored by the Jonke Family): Phoebe Alva Rosa, Charlie Hoelscher, Yael Romero Garcia

Phoebe Alva Rosa, Charlie Hoelscher, Yael Romero Garcia Teton Board of Realtors®/Multiple Listing Service Scholarship (sponsored by the Teton Board of Realtors®/Multiple Listing Service): Mia Fishman, Carter Watsabaugh

Mia Fishman, Carter Watsabaugh Teton County Commissioners Continuing Education Scholarship (sponsored by Teton County awarded through Teton County Board of Commissioners): Nayeli Hernandez Lopez, Yocelyn Morales Martinez, Jesica Tzompa Martinez

Nayeli Hernandez Lopez, Yocelyn Morales Martinez, Jesica Tzompa Martinez Teton County Commissioners State Funded Scholarship (sponsored by the State of Wyoming awarded through Teton County Board of Commissioners): Sage Barlow, Zoya Lavroushin, Areli Roldan Rivera

Sage Barlow, Zoya Lavroushin, Areli Roldan Rivera Teton County Scholarship Program Achievement Award (sponsored by the Fund for Public Education and Community Foundation of Jackson Hole): Charles Barden, Josephine Berry, Maxwell Bigelow, Catrina Carlson, Mathieu Carney, Mariela Castro Luna, Alfonso Centeno Perez, Alexei DiDonato, Justin Dufault, Caden Eickhoff, Tate Ellingson, Maya Ferris, Roman Goralski, Diego Hernandez Garcia, Javi Huta, Hayden Jewison, Isaac Jimenez Solorio, Cesar Jimenez Vazquez, Natalie Joralemon, Ridge Kling, Anita Lewis, Magnus Lowham, Roque Maldonado Ignacio, David Moreno Vargas, Ella Nash, Sidney Nash, David Prince, Henry Quinn, Andy Ramirez Melendez, Brian Ramos, Carey Ritter, Sahir Romero Tzompa, Alexis Sanchez Rosas, Cade Scholtens, Jensey Stitt, Tina Tonkin, Jose Torres, Christopher Tzompa Garcia, Uriel Vazquez Baez, Jonathan Vazquez Vargas, Elisha Vetter, Albert Wheeler, Robert Woodson, Kaitlyn Yarrow, Leo Zolik

Teton County Social Services Scholarship (sponsored by Curran-Seeley Foundation, Jackson Hole Community Counseling Center, and Teton Youth and Family Services): Elizabeth Robinson, Jesica Tzompa Martinez, Carter Worcester

Teton Pines Country Club Employee Scholarship (sponsored by Teton Pines Country Club): Phoebe Alva Rosa, Henry Berezay, Esbeidy Gamez, Anna Gregg, Hannah Higgins, Carlos Nava Gonzalez, Samuel Scott, Peter Zabriskie

Teton Trail Runners TZ Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by Teton Trail Runners): Zaidee Smith, Axel Klomparens

Zaidee Smith, Axel Klomparens Von Gontard Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by the Von Gontard Family): Thomas DeBoer

Thomas DeBoer Y2 Consultants Science & Engineering Scholarship (sponsored by Y2 Consultants): Rachel Noyce, Stella Vickland-Davis

In addition to the scholarships above, the following awards (not managed by the TCSP) were recognized last night.