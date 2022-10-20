Skip to Content
Wyoming
today at 3:14 PM
Spring Gulch Road open after gas leak

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - UPDATE 3:40 p.m. Spring Gulch Road is now open to all traffic.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, Teton County Sheriff's Office, and Lower Valley Energy thank you for your patience.

ORIGINAL: Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Teton County Sheriff's Office has closed Spring Gulch Road due to a gas leak.

The road is closed from King's Highway to Wild Rye Road.

Emergency responders and utility company is on scene working to resolve the issue.

Officials say to avoid the area until further notice.

