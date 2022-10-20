Spring Gulch Road open after gas leak

Officials say to avoid the area until further notice.

Emergency responders and utility company is on scene working to resolve the issue.

The road is closed from King's Highway to Wild Rye Road.

ORIGINAL: Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Teton County Sheriff's Office has closed Spring Gulch Road due to a gas leak.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, Teton County Sheriff's Office, and Lower Valley Energy thank you for your patience.

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - UPDATE 3:40 p.m. Spring Gulch Road is now open to all traffic.

