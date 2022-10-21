Fatal crash north of Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Thursday, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming.

Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition causing the vehicle to accelerate at a high rate of speed. Around milepost 322, the Toyota collided with the rear of a 2015 Dodge Ram. The collision caused the driver of the Dodge to lose control of the truck and exit the west side of the road, where it tripped and rolled multiple times.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 67-year-old Centennial, Wyoming, resident Joseph A. Devine. Devine was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 39-year-old Mills, Wyoming, resident Paul D. Dailey. Dailey was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

Devine's speed and a possible medical condition are being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the 105th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 93 in 2021, 110 in 2020, and 130 in 2019 to date.