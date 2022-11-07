Skip to Content
Wyoming
today at 12:22 PM
Published 12:53 PM

Seasonal trailer restriction on WYO 22 Teton Pass

WYDOT

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers WYO 22, Teton Pass is currently closed to trailer traffic due to weather conditions and is quickly approaching the seasonal closure of trailer traffic from Nov. 15 to April 1.

Any vehicles towing a trailer will be found in violation of running a road closure and subject to fines.

For alternative routes, contact any Department of Transportation Port of Entry or Permit Station. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures.

