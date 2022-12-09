Gov. Gordon signs proclamation recognizing Wyoming Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed Saturday, Dec. 10 as Wyoming Day, commemorating the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage – their inherent right to vote and hold public office.

In 1869, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed the bill known as the Women’s Suffrage Act into law. Wyoming’s law was passed more than 50 years before the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. In 1935, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill recognizing December 10 as Wyoming Day to commemorate the passage of the Act.

“I invite my fellow Wyomingites to participate in this observance by engaging in appropriate activities; learning about Wyoming’s unique history; exploring the natural wonders of the Cowboy State and experiencing the spirit of the West,” the Governor wrote in the proclamation.

“We are all extremely proud of this aspect of Wyoming’s history and Wyoming’s leadership in recognizing women always had the right to vote,” the Governor added.

The proclamation is attached and may be found below.