Public meeting to discuss Teton Pass Corridor Study

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), in coordination with Teton County, Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the U.S. Forest Service, is hosting an in-person public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

The project team has been working to finish the baseline conditions report and develop a range of options for improving safety and recreational access along the corridor to consider. The team will present these considered projects and improvements along the corridor in poster form and look forward to getting valuable in-person feedback from the public.

The meeting will be held at the Old Wilson Schoolhouse, located at 5655 Main Street in Wilson, WY from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

An itinerary with detailed information regarding the meeting will be released shortly prior to the meeting.