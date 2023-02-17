Avalanche infrastructure maintenance will cause traffic delays in Hoback Canyon

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Wyoming Department of Transportation crews will be performing some maintenance on some avalanche infrastructure in the Hoback Canyon Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The work will cause intermediate delays for traffic of up to 15 minutes at a time.

Crews will be utilizing helicopter operations in the Stinking Springs area of Hoback Canyon to do some general maintenance and refueling of the avalanche infrastructure known as the O’Bellx units. These units use explosions to trigger smaller, controlled avalanches to prevent dangerous, uncontrolled conditions. The O’Bellx units are remotely operated by computer and are installed and removed by helicopter.

For the safety of the traveling public and the safety of WYDOT crews, the road must be briefly closed and free of moving traffic for helicopter operations to collect and return the equipment to its position after maintenance and refueling. Ideally, motorists should only see two brief delays as the helicopter carries the O’Bellx units to and from their location. Roadside flaggers will control traffic for the operation.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and road closures. For more information, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info.