Jackson Hole Airport parking lots full before holiday weekend

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jackson Hole Airport parking lots are at capacity before the busy holiday weekend.

The airport's website is asking travelers to make alternative arrangements in getting to the airport.

Cameras show both the north and south parking lots completely full on Friday afternoon.

Taxis, Uber, Llyft or carpooling might be some options to avoid parking headaches if you are traveling out of the Jackson Hole Airport this weekend.