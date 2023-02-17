Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
today at 3:47 PM
Published 4:42 PM

Jackson Hole Airport parking lots full before holiday weekend

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jackson Hole Airport parking lots are at capacity before the busy holiday weekend.

The airport's website is asking travelers to make alternative arrangements in getting to the airport.

Cameras show both the north and south parking lots completely full on Friday afternoon. 

Taxis, Uber, Llyft or carpooling might be some options to avoid parking headaches if you are traveling out of the Jackson Hole Airport this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content