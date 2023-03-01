Yellowstone releases 2023 State of the Park report

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park released its 2023 State of the Park report, on its 151st birthday Wednesday. This report provides updates in each of the park’s strategic priorities and spotlights the immense progress made by the park’s teams and partners over the past two years.

“More than ever, we recognize the outstanding value of the team here in Yellowstone, the support we’ve received from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, and other partners who have helped us achieve success in so many areas,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “Despite the tremendous number of challenges we have faced over the past several years, we continue to make substantial progress in many areas important to the future of Yellowstone.”

The report highlights the significant response and recovery efforts during the 2022 historic flood event, efforts to commemorate the park’s 150th anniversary, and a wide range of actions to improve workforce conditions, strengthen the Yellowstone ecosystem, improve visitor experiences, invest in aging infrastructure, and build coalitions and partnerships.