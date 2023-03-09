Grand Teton spring snow removal operations begin

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Winter grooming of the 14-mile section of Teton Park Road between Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain parking area will end on March 10. The road will remain open for winter activities until March 20 when snow removal operations begin.

For safety reasons, visitors may not access the Teton Park Road once snow removal operations are underway. Rotary equipment and plows may be working at any time, and the roadway will be closed to all users until the snow removal operations are completed. Skiers and those on snowshoes using areas adjacent to the roadway are cautioned to avoid the arc of snow blown from the equipment because pieces of ice and gravel may be thrown great distances.

The Teton Park Road is anticipated to be accessible to activities such as cycling, roller skating, skateboarding, roller skiing, walking, jogging and leashed pet walking in early April, depending on weather conditions.

The Teton Park Road is expected to be open to motor vehicles May 1, depending on weather conditions.

Other park roads that are normally closed during winter will remain closed to vehicular traffic when posted or gated. The opening dates of these roads vary from year to year and are dependent on weather, snow, plowing progress, wildlife activity and road conditions.

The paved multi-use pathways in the park are open when predominantly free of snow and ice.