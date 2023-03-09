Public feedback wanted on Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation projects

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation (TCJPR) is hosting a series of open houses to gather feedback on three projects that impact the community.

The events will be held on Thursday, March 9th from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. and Friday March 10 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Teton County Library Ordway Auditorium, 125 Virginian Lane, Jackson, WY 83001.

Among the projects

Zoning and Planning for Karns Meadow, Melody Ranch Trailhead Improvements and Winter Service Levels for 2022-2023.

Karns Meadow is a 42-acre property in central Jackson that was purchased from the Karns family by the Town of Jackson for the purpose of creating a park for people, both residents and visitors, to enjoy.

Friends of Pathways, in partnership with TCJPR, is proposing a 0.5-mile natural surface (dirt) biking trail on the Teton County parcel at the intersection of S. Hwy. 89 and South Park Loop Rd. The trail design would be intended for use by children (ages 8-12) as an amenity for families in the neighborhoods.

And while Winter looks to be here to stay, Teton County would also like to hear from the public on the Winter Grooming Season. Public participation will help the department to continue to provide service levels consistent with the needs of the community.

There will be opportunities to view the projects, ask questions and give feedback.

Those unable to attend can submit public comment by visiting the Engage Teton County Public Input site at www.engagetetoncountywy.com or by accessing the QR codes below. The surveys will be open for public feedback Wednesday, March 9, at 8:00 a.m. and will close on Friday, March 31 at 5:00 p.m.