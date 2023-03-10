No Unnecessary Travel advisory issued for all Teton County maintained roads

TETON COUNTY Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County Road & Levee has issued a No Unnecessary Travel advisory for all County-maintained roads in Teton County until further notice due to blowing/drifting snow and winter weather conditions.

For a list of County-maintained roads under this advisory, click HERE.

No Unnecessary Travel means the road is open but travel is not recommended due to hazardous driving conditions. Generally, this advisory is posted during winter months due to extremely icy conditions, when visibility is limited due to blowing snow, or when a combinations of conditions makes travel ill-advised.

Only the most urgent of situations should warrant travel in a No Unnecessary Travel advisory. Drivers who attempt such travel should be familiar with local conditions and be very experienced with winter driving.

Please keep in mind that by choosing to travel during hazardous conditions, you may be interfering with maintenance personnel and their efforts to improve highway safety.