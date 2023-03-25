Construction to impact some operations at Jackson Recreation Center during Spring Break

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Expansion Project construction, areas of the Recreation Center will be temporarily closed during Spring Break.

The Recreation Facility remains open with limited gymnasium times. The front desk, showers, locker room and food pantry in the temporary lobby will remain open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends. For gym times and use, calling ahead is recommended.

The aquatics area will be closed Saturday, March 25 through Sunday April 2. Tot swim, family swim, therapy pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna will OPEN with no lap pool available Monday, April 3 through April 7. Please reference the Parks and Recreation Facebook page or website for swim times.

For the updates and current programs, visit the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department website.