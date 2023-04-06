2023 spring bicycling between Yellowstone’s West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs begins April 7

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Friday, April 7, bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable weather of spring in Yellowstone National Park can ride 49 miles between the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana and Mammoth Hot Springs.

The following roads between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to bicycling:

West Entrance to Madison Junction

Madison Junction to Norris Junction

Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs

As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass (6 miles). Check the biking web page for updates.



Bicycles are not allowed on the remaining park roads until they start to open to public automobiles at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21. Check park roads for spring opening dates.

Ride Safely