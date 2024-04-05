2024 spring bicycling begins between Yellowstone’s West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable weather of spring in Yellowstone National Park can now ride 49 miles between the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Mont. and Mammoth Hot Springs.

The following park roads between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to bicycling:

West Entrance to Madison Junction

Madison Junction to Norris Junction

Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs

As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass (6 miles). Check the bicycling web page for updates.



Bicycles are not allowed on the remaining park roads until they start to open to public automobiles on Friday, April 19. Check park roads for spring opening dates.

Ride Safely