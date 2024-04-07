Wyoming State Government Jobs Expo set April 16

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - The State of Wyoming announced the upcoming Wyoming State Government Jobs Expo is designed to highlight available state jobs and promote careers in public service.

This event will take place April 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wyoming State Capitol. Several communities across the state will also host events throughout the day. A list of all events, locations, and times is available online.

The Jobs Expo hopes to attract a wide variety of job seekers, from seasoned professionals looking for a new challenge to high school students just embarking on their career path. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of career options across a variety of state agencies, including careers in public health, law enforcement, engineering, environmental conservation and many more.

“Recruiting state employees is not just about filling positions; it's about building a community of dedicated professionals who are committed to serving Wyoming’s public with integrity, innovation, and excellence,” Governor Gordon said. “I invite anyone looking for a job to attend one of the Expo events to learn about the range of opportunities within Wyoming state government and the fulfilling career awaiting you.”

Highlights of the Wyoming Jobs Expo include:

Access to representatives from over 20 state agencies offering information about current job openings, career paths, and qualifications.

Networking opportunities with professionals representing a variety of public service opportunities.

The Department of Workforce Services will be available to provide feedback on resumes and other job search related materials.

The Wyoming Retirement System, Wyoming Employees' Group Insurance, and others will be available to discuss the many benefits public service offers and how those benefits impact both daily life and an employee’s future.

Admission to the Wyoming Jobs Expo is free.