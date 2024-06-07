Teton Pass closed due to mudslide

TETON PASS, Wyoming (WYDOT) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed WYO 22, Teton Pass as of 4:18 a.m. this morning due to a mudslide.

The mudslide came down at milepost 15, near the scale house, breaching both lanes of travel. Crews have been working to clear the debris, but additional material continues to flow into the roadway.

There is no estimated time of opening.

A mudslide covers WYO 22 on the Teton Pass Friday morning, June 7, 2024.

In addition, crews are using the closure to evaluate the temporary patch and movement at milepost 12.8.

Yesterday, Teton Pass was closed due to road damage caused by a landslide. The movement caused a crack and drop in the road, resulting in unsafe driving conditions. Early reports indicate that there has been additional movement since the repairs yesterday.

Drone photos show a mudslide covering WYO 22 on the Teton Pass Friday, June 7, 2024.

More information will be available after a more thorough investigation can be completed. If crews deem the section of roadway unsafe for travel, the closure could continue after the cleanup of the mudslide at milepost 15.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.