WYDOT: Teton Pass detour could open in two weeks

JACKSON, Wyo. (WYDOT release) - The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $430,000 emergency bid to Evans Construction during a special meeting this afternoon via Zoom.

Based out of Jackson, Evans will construct the temporary detour around the Big Fill slide at mile marker 12.8 on Wyoming Highway 22, also known as Teton Pass.

Additional emergency Transportation Commission meetings are expected as the Wyoming Department of Transportation works to repair the mudslide at mile marker 15 and as the department begins identifying long term fixes for the failed portion of Teton Pass.

WYDOT geology crews drilling into the slide area to investigate soil profiles to confirm the cause of the landslide and to collect better data for potential reconstruction.

WYDOT crews are hoping to have the detour in place within two weeks, weather permitting. More details about specific weight, width or other traffic restrictions will be announced as they are finalized.

WYDOT continues to work closely with the US Forest Service and other agencies to secure the area and investigate long term reconstruction options. Currently, WYDOT geologists and engineers are confident they can build a safe, temporary detour around the slide area using local fill material and paving two temporary lanes.

The USFS and WYDOT are also working to provide access to recreation areas outside the slide area, despite the road closure. Vehicle traffic is still prohibited over Teton Pass, but the Teton Pass trails on the east side of the pass will remain open. Recreation users can access the area from the Trail Creek trailhead at the end of the Old Pass Road. WYDOT asks recreationists to stay on the Jackson side of the pass and to please not descend west toward the slide path.

Crews continue to manage the mudslide at milepost 15, and geologists and engineers are working on a plan to provide more drainage to the affected area by installing a box culvert. They are planning to do this work simultaneously with the temporary detour work at milepost 12.8. The work is dependent on availability of crews and materials, but WYDOT’s goal is to have this work completed when the road opens with the new detour at 12.8.

WYDOT is thankful for the quick responsiveness and support from other government agencies, including the USFS and the Idaho Transportation Department, which has allowed WYDOT to mobilize quickly with planning and repairs.

Teton Pass remains closed as crews continue to construct an interim detour for the Big Fill landslide at milepost 12.8 repairing the mudslide at milepost 15. In the meantime, commuters have been asked to detour around, using US 26 through Swan Valley and then into the Snake River Canyon.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.