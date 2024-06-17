“Is the Teton Pass reopening project moving too quickly?” – Jackson Councilmember raises concern

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - Work continues to reopen the Teton Pass. Crews in Wyoming have moved a lot of dirt and are preparing to place a crushed base later this week - according to the WYDOT facebook page.

Work continues on building a temporary detour on the Teton Pass. Courtesy: WYDOT

However, some members of the Teton County community are voicing their concerns that the project is moving too quickly with too little communication.

Jackson town council member Jessica Chambers says "there is no room for error" in the project.

In a news editorial, Chambers writes, "If this situation is mishandled, as it appears to be, the long term damage to workers and tourism will be far worse."

She says that WYDOT failed to see the warning signs when 8 inch deep cracks appeared in the bend of Highway 22.

"Geologists and engineers were on site Thursday, June 7, 2024 to evaluate the roadway cracks at

milepost 12.8. At that point WYDOT determined that a surface patch of the pavement at this

bend would make the roadway safe for travel. Given the embankment's total failure within the

next 24 hours, how could these professionals have been so mistaken?" writes Chambers.

Chambers says that it was fortunate no one was on the road during the collapse because of a mudslide that forced WYDOT to close the highway.

Chambers said she has spoken to a handful of geologists and engineers who share her concerns. She is concerned they're not taking the time to conduct safety assessments to ensure there won't be further issues.

"I think there's a lot of rush to get the pass back open for the workers commuting and for the tourists that were coming from Idaho," Chambers told Local News 8. "But moving at such a clip is likely going to cause the delays to be much longer, in the timeline. And if this fix fails, there is nowhere else on that bend that we can put in another reroute."

Chambers says she's not writing to be an alarmist, but rather to ask for increased communication between the town leadership and transportation department. Which she believes would give the the assurance to people traveling from Victor to Jackson that the road will be safe to drive on.

"If they can prove that they have undertaken the appropriate measures to understand the situation or the issues on the pass, that would satisfy a lot of the concerns that I have, and a lot of the concerns that these other experts and professionals have," said Chambers. "But honestly, I do not think that is possible because of the timeline."

In a recent press release, WYDOT wrote that "geologists and engineers are evaluating the area and putting together a long term plan to rebuild the road."

"There is no current estimated timeline for that construction," they said.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for a response as well as some additional information on the reconstruction plans to address safety concerns.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.