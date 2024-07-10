Missing Idaho woman’s body found in submerged car in Grand Teton National Park

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The body of a Nampa woman who was reported missing for over a month was found in a car crash in Grand Teton National Park.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the car was submerged in the Buffalo Fork River near Moran along US 26 milepost 1.

A fisherman discovered a wallet belonging to Laura Lane on Sunday, July 7. Teton County Deputies and park rangers used an aerial drone and found the submerged car. The car and body were recovered on Monday.

According to Cowboy State Daily, Lane was reported missing on June 2 traveling from Buffalo, Wyoming to Nampa.

Troopers said Lane's car drifted across the eastbound lane, off the south shoulder, and vaulted off a cliff into the river. The car floated for a quarter mile before submerging.