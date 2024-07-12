Warm water temperatures and low river flows prompt fishing closure in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (YNP News Release) - Effective Monday, July 15, 2024, select Yellowstone National Park rivers will close to fishing due to warm water temperatures and low river flows. This closure will protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries and remain in effect until conditions improve.

What will be closed?

The Madison River and all associated tributaries.

The Firehole River and all associated tributaries.

The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

The closure will be reassessed when water temperatures cool and flows return to more typical summer conditions.

Staff will continue to monitor park rivers and streams for warm temperatures and low flows, and watch weather forecasts. The extended forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions with a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, which contribute to continued low stream flows and warm-water temperatures.

Additional closures or restrictions may be implemented if necessary.

What will be open?

Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset as specified in the Fishing Regulations 2024 booklet.

All other rivers and streams not listed as closed.

Water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) in recent days and flows on many rivers, streams and creeks are low. These conditions are extremely stressful to fish and can be fatal.

Anglers: Please fish during the coolest times of day and land fish quickly. Do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release. Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries.