Teton Pass detour to close for chip sealing

TETON PASS, Wyoming (KIFI) - An upcoming closure will impact drivers headed over the Teton Pass next week.

Wyoming State Highway 22 will close at milepost 12.8 for part of the day on Wednesday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Wyoming Department of Transportation crews will be doing chip sealing on the temporary detour built after part of the pass collapsed in June.

Traffic will still be able to access the summit for recreational use on the east side of Teton Pass and the road to the Coal Creek parking area on the west side of the past.

The chip seal project is part of WYDOT’s effort to get the detour ready for winter traffic in case the permanent construction cannot be finished this season.